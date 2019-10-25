JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 6,470 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 383,657 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,159,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,253,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,539,000 after purchasing an additional 506,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,923,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,143,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.64. 16,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.