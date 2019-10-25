JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 262,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,529. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.