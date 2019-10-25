JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $198.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

