JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after purchasing an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. 288,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $96.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

