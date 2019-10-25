JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 213,718 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $288,506.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $253.49. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,732. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

