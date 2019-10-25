Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 29,432 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,432 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $271.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.11.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

