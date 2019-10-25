Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $13.99 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,986,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.58. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

