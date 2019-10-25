Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,160. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

