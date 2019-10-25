Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after acquiring an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after acquiring an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

