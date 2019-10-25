Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $296.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

