iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.28

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.28 and last traded at $141.25, with a volume of 820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6098 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

