iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Cut by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after buying an additional 778,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after buying an additional 480,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,396. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.