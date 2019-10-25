iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $162.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

