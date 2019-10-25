iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.40

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.40 and last traded at $171.40, with a volume of 1042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.24.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.
About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.