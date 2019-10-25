iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.40

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.40 and last traded at $171.40, with a volume of 1042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,991.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

