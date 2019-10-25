iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $79.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.