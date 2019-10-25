iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.77. The stock had a trading volume of 319,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,281. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average is $191.80.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

