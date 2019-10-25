iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

