iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after buying an additional 12,421,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after buying an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,401 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.86. 2,735,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

