Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $268.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average of $264.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $2,051,122.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,992,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,457,508,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,728,660 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

