Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Buys 134,874 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

