Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 94,355 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 4.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 52.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

