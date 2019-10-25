iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.32.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 2,319,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,506. iRobot has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $45,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $12,892,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $11,867,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.