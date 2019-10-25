iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.32.
IRBT traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 2,319,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,506. iRobot has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.
In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $45,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $12,892,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $11,867,000.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
