Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price target on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.50 price target on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 295,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

