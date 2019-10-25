IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPLP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

IPLP opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.81. IPL Plastics has a 1-year low of C$6.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $385.13 million and a PE ratio of 30.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.16.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

