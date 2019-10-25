Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,740. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

