Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.45. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 13,009 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.