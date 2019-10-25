Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.32

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 3152483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Invitation Homes by 18.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

