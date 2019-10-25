Investors Purchase High Volume of Covanta Put Options (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,274 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,667% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:CVA opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covanta has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00, a PEG ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,667.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

