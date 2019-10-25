Investors Purchase High Volume of Allot Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,531% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

