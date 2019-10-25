Investors Buy High Volume of Myriad Genetics Call Options (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter.

MYGN opened at $32.69 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

