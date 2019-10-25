Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Husky Energy (HSE)

Husky Energy (TSE: HSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

10/18/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

10/15/2019 – Husky Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

10/15/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.50.

10/11/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Husky Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

9/4/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$14.00 to C$9.50.

8/29/2019 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

HSE traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$9.23. 1,861,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.13.

Get Husky Energy Inc alerts:

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.