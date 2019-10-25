InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $11,421.90 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,421.90. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,394.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,055.84.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several research firms have commented on ICMB. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.15% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.