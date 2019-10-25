Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Investar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Investar has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Investar news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $35,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,891.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $109,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $160,602. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 434.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Investar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Investar by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.