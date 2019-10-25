Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Reduced by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,029 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after buying an additional 1,156,275 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,097,000 after purchasing an additional 203,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,268,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 434,078 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

