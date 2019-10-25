Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27, approximately 23 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.