Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Invesco from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 4,883,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.86%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.