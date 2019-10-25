Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

