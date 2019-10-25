Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 16,584 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,264.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,943 shares of company stock worth $1,499,738 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

DBX opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.