Invesco Ltd. Sells 61,577 Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 514,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 172.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 209,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 132,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

CMRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Chimerix Inc has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.