Invesco Ltd. Invests $566,000 in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

DPG stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $16.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.