Invesco Ltd. Has $540,000 Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $382.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research set a $26.00 target price on Carriage Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

