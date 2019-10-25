Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Suzano by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Suzano by 78.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Suzano by 26.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Suzano by 793,812.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.20 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.