Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Brightcove worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brightcove by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brightcove by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

BCOV stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Brightcove Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

