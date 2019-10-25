Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48, 371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 281.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter.

