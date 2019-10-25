Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Shares Up 9.6%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.60, 462,033 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 583,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Invacare by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 204,264 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invacare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

