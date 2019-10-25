Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Receives $6.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Intevac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.37. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Intevac had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 938,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

