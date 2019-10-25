inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James Pelrin purchased 9,700 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $42,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

