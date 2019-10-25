International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $474.45

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $474.45 and traded as high as $520.60. International Consolidated Airlns Grp shares last traded at $511.80, with a volume of 5,516,622 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 474.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

