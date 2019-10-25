Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.21. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.