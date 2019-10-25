Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TILE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

